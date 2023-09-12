Something Good
Something Good #88: Irene
A mysterious story of unrequited love, discovered in a 12-year-old YouTube comment.
18 hrs ago
14
Something Good #88: Irene
August 2023
The Something Good Index
A continuously updated list of everything mentioned in this newsletter, with commentary.
Aug 28
6
The Something Good Index
Something Good #86: Late Summer Recos
Some picks.
Aug 21
9
Something Good #86: Late Summer Recos
July 2023
Something Good #85: Frame of Mind
A mix, and what it might mean.
Jul 6
12
Something Good #85: Frame of Mind
June 2023
Barely a Book Club #4: Bruce Chatwin's In Patagonia
Kicking off our second selection.
May 2023
Something Good #84: More Good Hands
Beginnings and endings and things in between.
May 26
6
Something Good #84: More Good Hands
Something Good #83: Dangerously Prancy
A conversation about the creative process with James Braithwaite.
May 10
6
Something Good #83: Dangerously Prancy
April 2023
Something Good #82: In Good Hands
Openings.
Apr 28
7
Something Good #82: In Good Hands
Something Good #81: Deluged
What happened when the ice came.
Apr 14
4
Something Good #81: Deluged
March 2023
Something Good #80: Barely a Book Club
I'm starting a book club. Barely.
Mar 22
3
Something Good #80: Barely a Book Club
Something Good #79: Tropical Interlude
Warm wishes.
Mar 9
6
Something Good #79: Tropical Interlude
February 2023
Something Good #78: Back to the Hotel Thermal
A spa story.
Feb 8
6
Something Good #78: Back to the Hotel Thermal
